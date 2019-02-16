Nicholas Grigsby: Cut loose by Detroit
The Lions released Grigsby on Friday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Grigsby suited up for nine games with the Patriots and three with the Lions this season, and he only worked on special teams with the latter. The 26-year-old will look for a similar role in the 2019 campaign.
