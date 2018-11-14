Grigsby was waived by the Patriots on Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Grigsby had 10 tackles (seven solo) across nine games with New England this season, and played only 28 total defensive snaps as he mostly served in a special teams role. The second-year linebacker out of Pittsburgh will hope to join the practice squad or latch on elsewhere.

