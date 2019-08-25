Grigsby was waived by the Ravens on Saturday, Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun reports.

Primarily a special teams journeyman, Grigsby will look to catch on elsewhere after appearing in 12 total games as a member of the Lions and Patriots throughout the 2018 season.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    TE Tiers 6.0

    You've got two options at tight end: Go big early, or wait. Dave Richard breaks the position...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    QB Tiers 6.0

    With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...

  • NFL: Detroit Lions at Oakland Raiders

    RB Tiers 6.0

    How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...