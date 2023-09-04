Philadelphia signed Morrow to its practice squad Monday, Chris McPherson of the Eagles' official site reports.
Less than a week after being waived by the same team, Morrow has found his way back into team facilities. Morrow recorded 116 tackles in 2022, so it would be somewhat surprising if he remained on the practice squad for long.
