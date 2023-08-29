Morrow was waived by the Eagles on Tuesday, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

This is a surprising move, as Morrow was projected to start at weakside linebacker for the Eagles. He was coming off a career-high 116 tackles across 17 games with the Bears in 2022. Philly lost a couple key linebackers to free agency, which is why the 28-year-old was presumably going to see a significant role right away, but that is ultimately not the case. It us unlikley that he will be without a team for too long.