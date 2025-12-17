Singleton (Pro Draft Prep) won't play in the Pinstripe Bowl against Clemson, per Richard Scarcella of the Reading Eagle.

Singleton is out of eligibility after four full seasons with the Nittany Lions, and he'll begin his preparation for the 2026 NFL Draft by sitting out of the Pinstripe Bowl against Clemson. 2025 was his worst season in a Penn State uniform, as the Nittany Lions collapsed mid-year and fired head coach James Franklin. Still, Singleton totaled 3,461 rushing yards, 987 receiving yards and 54 touchdowns in his storied career in Happy Valley. Singleton figures to be among the first handful of halfbacks off the board in 2026 in Pittsburgh.