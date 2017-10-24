The Chiefs signed Becton to their practice squad Tuesday, Terez A. Paylor of The Kansas City Star reports.

With the Chiefs dealing with a couple of injuries on the offensive line, they'll bring in Becton to add some insurance and depth, though they won't add him to the 53-man roster just yet. Becton spent the offseason with the Lions before being released at the start of the regular season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories