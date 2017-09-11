Play

Bellore signed a contract with the Lions on Monday, Noah Trister of the Washington Post reports.

Bellore was released over the weekend in order to allow the team to add extra depth at offensive tackle. However, they since released the offensive lineman they'd signed in order to bring Bellore back into the fold. However, Bellore isn't likely to see many snaps even if he is active for this weekend's matchup with the Giants.

