Nick Bosa: Ready to go for combine

Bosa (groin) said Friday that he's healthy and will be a full participant in the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis later in February, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. "His training was a combination of rehab and training," Bosa's father, John, said of his son. "Health-wise, as of about three weeks ago, now it''s 100 percent training for the combine. So he's 100 percent healthy and ready to go."

After picking up the core-muscle injury midway through his junior season at Ohio State, Bosa withdrew from school in October to focus on his rehab ahead of the 2019 NFL Draft, where he's widely expected to be a top-five selection. Bosa's indication that he's now back to full strength bodes well for his ability to perform well in all pre-draft testing to solidify his status as a candidate for the No. 1 overall pick.