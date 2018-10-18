Nick Bosa: Should be healthy for pre-draft workouts

Bosa's father, John, told Alex Marvez and Gil Brandt of SiriusXM NFL Radio on Thursday that his son will require 10-to-12 weeks to recover from groin surgery but should be back to full health for pre-draft workouts, Alex Marvez of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Much like his older brother, Joey, Bosa is viewed as an elite defensive-end prospect and is expected to be among the first few selections in the 2019 NFL Draft. Rather than risking an aggravation of the groin injury by returning to game action at Ohio State this season, Bosa elected to end his college career earlier this week in preparation for the draft. Bosa's recovery timeline puts him on track to resume working out without restrictions by the end of January, so his potential lack of participation in certain NFL Scouting Combine events or pro day activities would likely just be a matter of choice rather than out of any health concerns.