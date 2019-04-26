The 49ers selected Bosa in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, second overall.

San Francisco has tried to bolster its edge in recent drafts with Solomon Thomas (3rd overall in 2017) and Arik Armstead (17th overall in 2015), but picking Bosa is an admission that the team still needs pass-rush help beyond Dee Ford. Bosa solves that problem right away. The Ohio State product is a near-carbon copy of his older brother, Joey. Nick, though slightly smaller than Joey at 6-foot-3 3/4 and 266 pounds, has thunderous hands he uses to shock opposing linemen and his first step is the best in this draft class. The younger Bosa also tested at an elite level at the combine; his 40-yard dash (4.79 seconds) was in the 77th percentile among defensive linemen and his short shuttle (4.14 seconds) would be above the 80th percentile for wide receivers. He missed the majority of his junior season with a core muscle injury and he suffered a partially torn ACL in high school, which could raise some longevity questions down the line. Beyond that, Bosa's talent is unquestionable and he will be a force off the edge as a rookie in San Francisco with All-Pro potential in the future.