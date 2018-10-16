Nick Bosa: Withdrawing from school to prepare for draft

Bosa will withdraw from Ohio State and prepare for the 2019 NFL Draft, Stadium Network's Brett McMurphy reports.

Bosa underwent surgery to repair a core muscle injury just under a month ago, but barring unlikely setbacks that should be a distant memory by the time the combine arrives in February. Nick is the younger brother of Joey, who went third overall in the 2016 draft, behind only Jared Goff and Carson Wentz. Nick (listed at 6-foot-4, 263 pounds) is probably a bit smaller than Joey (6-foot-5, 269 pounds at the combine), but their skill sets and athletic traits seem to differ only trivially. Nick was highly productive in his Buckeyes career, totaling 17.5 sacks and 29 tackles for loss in 29 career games despite rotating heavily with NFL draft picks like Tyquan Lewis (second round), Sam Hubbard (third round), and Jalyn Holmes (fourth round). There figures to be some amount of forced drama surrounding his brother's so-called holdout in 2016 and Nick's decision to walk away in-season from an institution that wasn't paying him for his play, but Nick's talent is likely such that NFL front offices will get over whatever gripes they might have. It's far too early to anticipate the specific landscape of the 2019 draft, but Bosa is a strong candidate to go first overall, with Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver and Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert the other current favorites to contend.