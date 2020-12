Bowers was placed on the Raiders' practice squad COVID-19 list Thursday, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.

The undrafted rookie out of Penn State has yet to see any in-game action, though the Raiders have, at least, remained steadfast in keeping Bowers on the roster since signing him in April. This latest development gets him no closer to an appearance, as he'll now have to be away from the team until able to clear league protocols.