Nick Bowers: Reaches deal with Las Vegas

Bowers agreed to a contract Saturday with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent, Bob Flounders of The Harrisburg Patriot-News reports.

Bowers served mostly as a blocking tight end during his college career at Penn State, totaling a combined 17 receptions for 279 yards and five touchdowns over the past three seasons. He'll face long odds to crack the Raiders' 53-man roster coming out of training camp.