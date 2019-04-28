The Patriots are expected to sign Brossette as an undrafted free agent.

Brossette was finally able to lead the LSU backfield in 2018 after he was stuck behind Leonard Fournette for much of his career. Brossette made the most of his opportunity, rushing for 1,039 yards and 14 touchdowns in 13 games for the Tigers. He will face an uphill battle for a roster spot, especially after the Patriots drafted Alabama product Damien Harris in the third round.

Our Latest Stories