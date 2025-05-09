Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry said Friday that the possibility of re-signing Chubb (foot) is "increasingly unlikely" after the team added two running backs in the 2025 NFL Draft, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN reports.

Berry said he's "never going to rule out [Chubb]" and that he "would expect him to take another step being a year removed from the knee injury," but he made clear that "a return is less likely, at least in the short term, with us right now." In his statement, Berry specifically noted rookies Quinshon Judkins (a second-round pick) and Dylan Sampson (fourth round), as well as incumbent veteran Jerome Ford, as reasons a reunion with Chubb is currently off the table. Just as notably, Berry said that Chubb is fully recovered from the broken foot that forced him to miss the final three games of 2024. The 29-year-old running back struggled in his return from a left ACL tear last season, averaging a career-low 3.3 yards per carry across eight appearances before landing on IR in Week 15 due to his foot fracture. He'll work to regain some of his prior explosiveness and find a new opportunity to compete this offseason.