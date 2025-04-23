Chubb (foot) doesn't plan to retire and may sign with a team after the NFL Draft, NFL.com's Kevin Patra reports.

Chubb is back to squatting over 500 pounds, which suggests he's progressed as expected after suffering a season-ending foot fracture in mid-December. He didn't need surgery but still doesn't seem to have generated much interest in free agency, with teams likely concerned he'll never come close to his prior explosiveness after suffering a multi-ligament knee injury in Sept. 2023 (to the same left knee he damaged in college). The 29-year-old running back isn't likely to get much guaranteed money but should at least find an opportunity to compete for carries at some point this spring/summer. The obvious fit right now is a return to Cleveland, where Jerome Ford sits atop the depth chart ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.