Nick Chubb: Shows impressive strength, explosiveness at NFL Combine

Chubb had a strong workout at the NFL Combine highlighted by a 38.5-inch vertical jump and a 128.0-inch broad jump.

Both jump numbers for Chubb were near the top of his position group and his 29 bench press reps tied with Saquon Barkley for tops among running backs. Chubb's 40-yard dash time was a slight disappointment as someone expected to run in the mid-to-high 4.4's, but a 4.52 is still a strong mark for a running back checking in at 228 pounds. He also showed some natural pass-catching ability during that portion of the workout, which was something of a question coming into the combine. Chubb's workout establishes him as one of the strongest backs in the class, and the leaping ability shows lower body explosiveness that is an encouraging sign for the next level. He'll likely be one of the first five running backs off the board and figures to land somewhere in the top 50 picks.