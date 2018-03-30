Nick Chubb: Will visit with Falcons on Wednesday
Chubb announced that he has a pre-draft visit scheduled with Atlanta next Wednesday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
While Cedartown, Georgia native Chubb acknowledged that being drafted by his hometown Falcons is a long shot given the presence of Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman on the roster, he did express gratitude for the opportunity to visit the team's facility. "I'm a Georgia boy," Chubb said. "I like the Falcons. I'm from Georgia. Red and black all the time. It would be good to play for them, maybe later in my career." In spite of his illustrious accolades at Georgia (second all-time leading rusher in SEC history behind Herschel Walker), the Falcons will likely pass on Chubb to address more pressing areas of need on their roster, such as defensive tackle or wide receiver. Chubb recently met with the Panthers and has a meeting with the Buccaneers scheduled for April 10th, both more realistic possibilities given the Falcons' current breadth of riches at running back.
