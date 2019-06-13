DeLuca was let go by the Jaguars on Thursday.

DeLuca appeared in nine games for the Jaguars last season, logging 12 tackles (10 solo), one sack and a forced fumble. The North Dakota State product saw most of his time come on special teams, recording 164 special teams snaps to 76 snaps on defense. DeLuca may be limited to the same depth role if he's able to find another team before or during training camp in late July.