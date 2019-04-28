Nick Easley: Lands with Buffalo

The Bills are expected to sign Easley as an undrafted free agent, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

Easley was decent for Iowa in two full years of experience, registering 103 catches for 1,024 yards and nine touchdowns in 25 career games. Standing at just 5-foot-11, he will already face an uphill battle to secure a roster spot.

