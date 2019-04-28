Nick Fitzgerald: To sign with Tampa Bay
The Buccaneers are expected to sign Fitzgerald to an undrafted free-agent contract, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
A three-year starter at Mississippi State, Fitzgerald had his most impressive season as a sophomore in 2016 before regressing a bit the past two years. For his career he completed 54.2 percent of his passes, totaling 6,207 yards, 55 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. He'll compete with Blaine Gabbert and Ryan Griffin for a backup quarterback slot with Tampa Bay in 2019.
