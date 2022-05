The Colts are reportedly working on adding Foles to the team's quarterback mix, according to Zak Keefer of The Athletic.

While Keefer notes that a deal has yet to be agreed upon, there's a chance that Foles could be inked by next week. If so, he'd provide the Colts with an experienced veteran backup behind 37-year-old starter Matt Ryan. Foles is coming off a 2021 campaign in which he saw action in just one regular season game with the Bears, a spot start in Week 16.