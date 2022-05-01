The Bears released Foles on Saturday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
The writing was on the wall for Foles' time in Chicago once the Bears inked Trevor Siemian to a contract on March 24. Foles' two-year run with the team included 10 appearances (eight starts) en route to 2,102 yards, 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions on 65 percent passing. With his age-33 season to come, he seems unlikely to land a gig elsewhere as the No. 1 option at quarterback, but wherever he goes he'll bring an experienced arm to an offense.