With Justin Rohrwasser slated to be waived, Folk heads into Week 1 as the Patriots' kicker, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

Rohrwasser was a fifth-round draft pick, but that didn't prevent the Patriots from turning to Folk, who spent time with the team last season. Rohrwasser is thus a practice squad candidate, while Folk will now kick behind a New England offense now headed by QB Cam Newton.