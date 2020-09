Updating a previous report, Zack Cox of NESN.com relays that the Patriots plan to waive both Folk and Justin Rohrwasser.

When reports that Rohrwasser would be let go initial came out, it looked safe to assume that Folk had secured the job, but it now looks like Patriots have different plans. With that in mind, Doug Kyed of NESN.com suggests that it's possible the Patriots might bring Folk back later, or alternatively sign a free agent kicker now that NFL cut-downs have transpired.