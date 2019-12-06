The Patriots are expected to re-sign Folk (abdomen) ahead of Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

New England cut Folk last week after he required an emergency appendectomy that would have made him unavailable for the team's eventual loss to the Texans, but the veteran kicker has apparently since recovered from the procedure. He'll presumably be added to the 53-man roster prior to Saturday's deadline as the replacement for Kai Forbath, who was released after a one-week stint with the team. Folk previously kicked in three games for New England, going 7-for-9 on field-goal attempts while knocking down all three of his point-after tries.