Folk (abdomen) was released by the Patriots on Friday.

Folk is unable to kick Sunday against the Texans after undergoing an appendectomy, so the Patriots removed him from the roster and replaced him with Kai Forbath. Folk is not expected to need too long to recover, so the Patriots could decide to bring him back once he is back at 100 percent.

