Nick Folk: Signs AAF contract
Folk signed a contract with the Arizona Hotshots of the Alliance of American Football on Saturday, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
Folk worked out with the Bears on Friday but instead signed a deal to join the newly formed AAF. The 34-year-old last kicked in the NFL in October 2017 and had an 80.3 conversion percentage over his 11 seasons in the NFL.
