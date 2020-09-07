Head coach Bill Belichick hasn't named a starting kicker for Week 1, Chris Mason of MassLive.com reports.
The Patriots cut both Nick Folk and rookie Justin Rohrwasser on Saturday, keeping no kickers on their final 53-man roster. Belichick believes both are capable NFL kickers, but Folk should be considered the favorite to begin the year, as he played seven games for the Patriots last season and converted on 14 of 17 field goals (82 percent) and all 12 extra points. They'll promote one to the active roster for Sunday's game versus the Dolphins.