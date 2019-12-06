Nick Folk: Uncertain to rejoin New England
Folk (abdomen) has yet to receive medical clearance to resume kicking and may not be ready to sign with the Patriots in advance of their Week 14 game against the Chiefs, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported earlier Friday that Folk was in line to re-sign with New England after the team waived him last week when he required an appendectomy, but Rapoport backed down on that initial report shortly thereafter. Apparently, Folk was slated to kick Friday as a test of his health, but the Patriots ultimately concluded the day without a kicker on their roster, per Nora Princiotti of The Boston Globe. New England will have until Saturday at 4 p.m. ET to add a kicker to their roster ahead of Sunday's game, with Reiss suggested the recently waived Kai Forbath could be re-signed if the team isn't confident in Folk's health. Alternatively, New England could eschew a roster move entirely and instead turn to punter Jake Bailey to pull double duty on special teams.
