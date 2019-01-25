Folk will work out for the Bears on Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Chicago is in the market to find a replacement for Cody Parkey, who missed seven field goals during the 2018 regular season and then knocked one off the upright (after it was tipped by a defender) in the closing seconds of a 16-15 playoff loss to the Eagles. Parkey did convert 21 of his 23 field-goal attempts the previous season in Miami, and an unusual number of his 2018 misses connected with an upright. There isn't much reason to believe the 34-year-old Folk would represent an upgrade, as he owns a career 80.3 conversion percentage and hasn't kicked in a game since Oct. 2017.