Keizer was waived by the Ravens on Friday.

Keizer is an athletic undrafted rookie prospect out of Grand Valley State, but was evidently the odd man out in a deep Baltimore tight end group. The 23-year-old will be an unrestricted free agent if he goes unclaimed on waivers.

