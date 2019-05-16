Nick Keizer: Waived by Ravens
Keizer was waived by the Ravens on Thursday.
Keizer latched on with Baltimore on a reserve/future contract in January but now appears to be jettisoned in order to free up a roster spot for someone else. Perhaps he could've stayed around on a team that doesn't have the top three spots on the depth chart all but settled, as the Ravens are well-stocked with Hayden Hurst, Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle. The 6-foot-5 Keizer is still only 24 years old and should find another opportunity elsewhere.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tate vs. Shepard: Who steps up?
The Giants have giant shoes to fill after trading Odell Beckham this offseason. Dave Richard...
-
Le'Veon Bell concern in Fantasy?
Reports after the ousting of Jets GM Mike Maccagnan suggest Adam Gase didn't want to sign Le'Veon...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Results of our rookie-only mock draft
Our CBS Sports staff recently held a 12-team PPR rookie-only mock draft. Jamey Eisenberg breaks...
-
Mock Draft: Rookies fly off board
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest 12-team PPR mock draft, focusing on where...
-
Baldwin out good for Lockett, Metcalf
The Seahawks receiving corps will have a new look in 2019 with Doug Baldwin no longer on the...