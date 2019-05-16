Keizer was waived by the Ravens on Thursday.

Keizer latched on with Baltimore on a reserve/future contract in January but now appears to be jettisoned in order to free up a roster spot for someone else. Perhaps he could've stayed around on a team that doesn't have the top three spots on the depth chart all but settled, as the Ravens are well-stocked with Hayden Hurst, Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle. The 6-foot-5 Keizer is still only 24 years old and should find another opportunity elsewhere.

