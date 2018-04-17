Mangold (ankle) announced his retirement Tuesday, ESPN.com's Rich Cimini reports.

Selected 29th overall in the 2006 draft, Mangold started at center in each of the 164 regular-season games he played in 11 seasons for the Jets, with eight of his 12 career absences occurring in 2016. He was released by the Jets last offseason and never ended up signing with another team, as his ankle injury from the previous year didn't heal the way he wanted. Mangold was selected to the Pro Bowl seven times and earned First-Team All-Pro honors in 2009 and 2010.