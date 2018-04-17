Nick Mangold: Decides to retire
Mangold (ankle) announced his retirement Tuesday, ESPN.com's Rich Cimini reports.
Selected 29th overall in the 2006 draft, Mangold started at center in each of the 164 regular-season games he played in 11 seasons for the Jets, with eight of his 12 career absences occurring in 2016. He was released by the Jets last offseason and never ended up signing with another team, as his ankle injury from the previous year didn't heal the way he wanted. Mangold was selected to the Pro Bowl seven times and earned First-Team All-Pro honors in 2009 and 2010.
More News
-
Pre-draft PPR mock
Most Fantasy teams will likely take a running back with one of their first two picks on Draft...
-
Rookies dominate latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming...
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...