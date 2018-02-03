Mangold indicated this week that he's uncertain if he plans on playing football in 2018, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. "[I'm] in football purgatory. I'm not up and I'm not down. I'm somewhere in between, all over the place," Mangold said. "My foot is starting to feel better. I'm starting to get back into things. Is [playing football] something I still want to do? I don't know where I am."

One of several players let go last offseason as part of the Jets' veteran purge, Mangold ended up sitting out the 2017 season while recovering from an ankle injury that hampered him for much of his final campaign with New York. Mangold, a seven-time Pro Bowler, would likely still draw interest around the league if he desires to keep playing, though the 34-year-old could have difficulty securing a substantial financial investment from any team.