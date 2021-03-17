Mullens (elbow) became an unrestricted free agent Wednesday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The 49ers didn't tender Mullens, so he's free to sign with any team. Mullens played 10 games (eight starts) for the 49ers last season, completing 65 percent of his passes for 2,437 yards, 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He's still rehabbing from the elbow surgery that ended his season. There's still a chance that he returns to San Francisco next year depending on Jimmy Garoppolo's status.