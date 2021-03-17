The 49ers do not plan to tender Mullens (elbow) as a restricted free agent, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Mullens served as a spot starter for the 49ers throughout his first three seasons with team, appearing in 19 games overall. He experienced his most success during his rookie campaign in 2018, when he completed 64% of his passes while racking 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Mullens is currently rehabbing from elbow surgery, and he could ultimately land back with the 49ers later in the offseason.