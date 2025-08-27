The Falcons waived Nash on Tuesday, Terrin Waack, Will McFadden and Tori McElhaney of the team's official site report.

Despite finishing second on the Falcons in catches (12) and receiving yards (136) across three preseason games, Nash will not be on the initial 53-man roster for the start of the regular season. The undrafted rookie out of San Jose State should garner some interest on the waiver wire, but he would be a candidate to remain in Atlanta on the team's practice squad were he to go unclaimed.