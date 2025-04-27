Nash is slated to sign with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.

Nash spent seven seasons with San Jose State, and in 2022 he transitioned from quarterback to wide receiver. The move proved to be the right decision, and in 2024 he was named Consensus All-American and to the First Team All-MWC after recording 104 catches for 1,382 yards and an FBS-leading 16 touchdowns in 12 games. If Nash does in fact sign with the Falcons, he'll look to establish himself as the go-to option out of the slot for quarterback Michael Penix.