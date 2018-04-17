Nick Nelson: Has successful surgery
Nelson (knee) underwent surgery to fix his torn meniscus Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Nelson had his surgery done by Dr. James Andrews, who reportedly did not need to fully repair the meniscus. This is good news for the former Wisconsin cornerback, who was ticketed for a mid-round selection in the upcoming NFL Draft prior to the injury. Nelson's recovery is expected to take six weeks, so he should be ready well in advance of training camp.
