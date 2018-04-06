Nick Nelson: Suffers torn meniscus at workout
Nelson suffered a torn meniscus during a private workout and is expected to be out for 3-to-4 months, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The Wisconsin product is due to have surgery next week to repair the injury. The lengthy recovery time leaves Nelson's status for the start of training camp in question but he is expected to be a full-go for the start of the season. Whether this injury causes a slide remains to be seen, but Nelson was already likely ticketed for a Day 3 selection before this news.
-
Rookies dominate latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming...
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...
-
Fantasy updates from NFL meeting
Jamey Eisenberg catches you up with some Fantasy news and notes from several coaches at the...