Nick Nelson: Suffers torn meniscus at workout

Nelson suffered a torn meniscus during a private workout and is expected to be out for 3-to-4 months, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Wisconsin product is due to have surgery next week to repair the injury. The lengthy recovery time leaves Nelson's status for the start of training camp in question but he is expected to be a full-go for the start of the season. Whether this injury causes a slide remains to be seen, but Nelson was already likely ticketed for a Day 3 selection before this news.