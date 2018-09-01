O'Leary was part of Saturday's roster cutdown, John Murphy of the Bills' official site reports.

The writing was on the wall for the fourth-year tight end. Even though O'Leary served as the main backup for Charles Clay for much of his first three pro years, Jason Croom had a far better camp and preseason, and from there the Bills needed better blocking options than O'Leary for the third and fourth spots.

