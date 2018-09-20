Nick O'Leary: Joins Miami practice squad
O'Leary signed with the Dolphins' practice squad on Thursday, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
O'Leary spent the offseason with the Bills but failed to make the final 53-man roster. Since starter MarQueis Gray suffered a torn Achilles, the Dolphins have been using a three-tight end committee, so O'Leary could ultimately become a viable option for the team should Miami continue struggle with tight end production this season.
