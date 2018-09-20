O'Leary signed with the Dolphins' practice squad Thursday, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

O'Leary spent the last three seasons with the Bills but failed to make the final 53-man roster for 2018. Since starter MarQueis Gray suffered a torn Achilles, the Dolphins have been using a three-tight end committee, so O'Leary could ultimately become a viable option for the team should Miami continue to struggle with tight-end production this season.

