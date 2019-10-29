O'Leary was cut by Miami on Tuesday.

O'Leary was let go to make room on the roster for defensive back Xavier Crawford, whom the Dolphins claimed off waivers in a corresponding move. The 2015 sixth-round pick appeared in 19 games with Miami dating back to the start of the 2018 season, catching 12 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown.

