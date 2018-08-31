Rose was waived by the Texans on Friday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Rose struggled mightily during the preseason, missing kicks in each game he appeared in for the Texans. Having kicked for the Redskins and Chargers in 2017, the 24-year-old has made 11 of 14 field-goal attempts and five of six extra-point kicks in his NFL career. Rose will become an unrestricted free agent if he isn't claimed off waivers by another team.