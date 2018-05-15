Rose was waived by the Jets on Monday, Rich Cimini of ESPN reports.

Rose was claimed off waivers by the Jets last month after finishing the 2017 season with the Chargers. The Texas product, who's converted 11 of 14 field-goal attempts and 23 of 26 PATs in 10 career games, will become an unrestricted free agent if he isn't claimed by another team off waivers.