Rose will try out with the Bears on Wednesday, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Rose hasn't played in the NFL since 2017 when he spent two games with the Chargers and eight with the Redskins. Between the two organizations, he converted 11 of 14 field goals with a long of 55 yards. The Bears don't have an experienced kicker on their roster, but Rose will have competition in his tryout from Younghoe Koo.

