Nick Rose: Signed by Chargers
Rose was claimed off waivers by the Chargers on Monday.
Rose was waived by the Redskins on Saturday after Dustin Hopkins (hip) was activated from injured reserve. Rose made 10 of 11 field-goal attempts and 18 of 20 extra-point attempts in eight games with the Redskins, apparently doing enough to convince the Chargers that he's a better option than Travis Coons, who was released for the corresponding transaction. A Week 16 matchup with the Jets instantly makes Rose a usable fantasy option.
